A look back at the year 2016
Turmoil at a local charter school, a state representative sent to jail, and community cleanup efforts were among the top stories in the mountain area in 2016. Rocky Mountain Academy of Evergreen is moving forward after many months of discord that culminated in a protest by parents and students in October.
