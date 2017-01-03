Take a Hike: Good Weather Thawed Out Evergreen's New Year's Ice Fest
This year's Evergreen Lake Plunge has been cancelled along with the rest of Ice Fest. The weather is too nice.
Read more at Denver Westword.
