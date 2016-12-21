RMAE trims budget by $532,500
Rocky Mountain Academy of Evergreen has now cut nearly $532,500 from this year's budget and plans to tap into its reserve funds to make up for a shortfall. Two preschool teachers will be laid off in January, and their classrooms will be combined.
