Multi-use development plan rises at a Wheat Ridge trouble spot

Moe Mosley in hat and Lou Guy in pink jacket, both look at a map of the proposed area to be excavated to make way for a Cabela's store, Feb. 28, 2005. Phoenix-based real estate firm Evergreen Devco Inc. wants to build a multi-use project that would include up to 250 multi-family apartments, entertainment facilities, restaurants, a pair of hotels, a 35-acre office complex and a Super Walmart in Wheat Ridge at a site where Cabela's once proposed building a store.

