Lefthand Canyon culvert work set for Tuesday, Wednesday

This week's snows postponed the box culvert installation on Lefthand Canyon Drive at Glendale Gulch, which now is scheduled, weather permitting, for this coming Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the Boulder County Transportation Department, Lefthand Canyon Drive will close at Glendale Gulch, at the 7-mile mark west of Lee Hill, at 6:30 a.m. both days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.