Idaho Springs man gets three years in prison for setting his belongings, rental home ablaze
An Idaho Springs man has been sentenced to three years in prison for setting his belongings and rental home ablaze last month in a fire that prompted a major response from emergency crews. Robert Raymond Leibold III, 36, was also ordered to serve three years of mandatory parole upon his release from prison.
