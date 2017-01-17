Idaho Springs man gets three years in...

Idaho Springs man gets three years in prison for setting his belongings, rental home ablaze

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Denver Post

An Idaho Springs man has been sentenced to three years in prison for setting his belongings and rental home ablaze last month in a fire that prompted a major response from emergency crews. Robert Raymond Leibold III, 36, was also ordered to serve three years of mandatory parole upon his release from prison.

