Fire damages home in Evergreen
Crews from Evergreen Fire Rescue, Foothills, Genesee & Indian Hills along with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Jefferson County Road & Bridge helped at the fire on Line Spruce Road. EFR, @jeffcosheriffco , Foothills, Genesee & Indian Hills, Jeffco Rd. & Bridge joined forces to fight fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.
Add your comments below
Evergreen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
|Don't Boulder Golden ! (Mar '15)
|Dec 6
|Ericb
|15
|Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14)
|Nov '16
|CRACKER CRUMB WINS
|17
|Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14)
|Nov '16
|CRACKER CRUMB WINS
|11
|Yield signs by high school not being yielded
|Sep '16
|Yield the friggn ...
|2
|Power outages continue (Apr '07)
|Aug '16
|DDJJ
|38
|Saturday update: Snow steadily falling in parts... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|LIZZY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Evergreen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC