Evergreen Lake's broken trail could b...

Evergreen Lake's broken trail could be a tricky fix

Wednesday Dec 28

This portion of the Evergreen Lake loop trail eroded in spring 2016 and Evergreen Parks and Recreation District had to close it. The district recently won a $100,000 GOCO grant to do a repair assessment.

