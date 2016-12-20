Evergreen Fire looks into house calls...

Evergreen Fire looks into house calls, fall prevention and more community paramedicine

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Denver Post

Paramedic John Lock with EMS in Evergreen prepares one of the ambulances for any upcoming calls at the start of the day at Evergreen Fire Rescue. Evergreen Fire Protection District will soon start assessing a plan to begin implementing community paramedicine in the district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evergreen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Dec 21 Thomad 695
Don't Boulder Golden ! (Mar '15) Dec 6 Ericb 15
News Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14) Nov '16 CRACKER CRUMB WINS 17
News Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14) Nov '16 CRACKER CRUMB WINS 11
Yield signs by high school not being yielded Sep '16 Yield the friggn ... 2
News Power outages continue (Apr '07) Aug '16 DDJJ 38
News Saturday update: Snow steadily falling in parts... (Mar '16) Mar '16 LIZZY 1
See all Evergreen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evergreen Forum Now

Evergreen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evergreen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Evergreen, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,202 • Total comments across all topics: 277,462,213

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC