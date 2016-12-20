Evergreen Fire looks into house calls, fall prevention and more community paramedicine
Paramedic John Lock with EMS in Evergreen prepares one of the ambulances for any upcoming calls at the start of the day at Evergreen Fire Rescue. Evergreen Fire Protection District will soon start assessing a plan to begin implementing community paramedicine in the district.
