Business Q&A: Vivian's Gourmet, Evergreen

Business: Vivian's Gourmet Address: 27904 Meadow Drive, Evergreen Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday Founded: 2016 Contact: 303-674-6781, viviansgourmet.com Employees: 4 Q: How did you get involved in this business? A: I've always been drawn to creating beautiful things. I spent my early years, while living in Chicago, submerged in an interior design career and decided to go back to school for fun and fell in love with the baking and pastry world.
