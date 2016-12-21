9 things to do in Boulder County today, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016
The curtain rises on America's favorite ballet The Nutcracker Ballet brought to life by Boulder Ballet and the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra. Make your plans now for this thrilling and heart-warming spectacle, all performed to Tchaikovsky's masterful score, 2 p.m., Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant St., Boulder; $15- $52; 303-443-0028 or facebook.com/events/100991427006060 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Evergreen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
|Don't Boulder Golden ! (Mar '15)
|Dec 6
|Ericb
|15
|Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14)
|Nov '16
|CRACKER CRUMB WINS
|17
|Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14)
|Nov '16
|CRACKER CRUMB WINS
|11
|Yield signs by high school not being yielded
|Sep '16
|Yield the friggn ...
|2
|Power outages continue (Apr '07)
|Aug '16
|DDJJ
|38
|Saturday update: Snow steadily falling in parts... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|LIZZY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Evergreen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC