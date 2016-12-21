9 things to do in Boulder County today, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016

The curtain rises on America's favorite ballet The Nutcracker Ballet brought to life by Boulder Ballet and the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra. Make your plans now for this thrilling and heart-warming spectacle, all performed to Tchaikovsky's masterful score, 2 p.m., Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant St., Boulder; $15- $52; 303-443-0028 or facebook.com/events/100991427006060 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.