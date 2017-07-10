Well-funded candidates Lark, Moore ta...

Well-funded candidates Lark, Moore take similar stances

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Mukilteo Tribune

Both Lark and Moore have campaigns focused on public safety and both agree there is a "new normal" in which the demand on emergency responders continues to grow. Marsh did not respond to multiple attempts to interview for this story.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Everett Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11) Jun 30 Riley M 47
Everett City Planners and Boeing (Sep '12) Jun 14 Cyndi A 4
News County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12) Apr '17 becht bris 4
Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12) Mar '17 Chrismara 7
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar '17 Jojo69 4
Lk Serene Homes Flooding Feb '17 Debbie Bly-Olsen 1
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
See all Everett Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Everett Forum Now

Everett Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Everett Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Everett, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,594 • Total comments across all topics: 282,214,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC