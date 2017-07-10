Well-funded candidates Lark, Moore take similar stances
Both Lark and Moore have campaigns focused on public safety and both agree there is a "new normal" in which the demand on emergency responders continues to grow. Marsh did not respond to multiple attempts to interview for this story.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11)
|Jun 30
|Riley M
|47
|Everett City Planners and Boeing (Sep '12)
|Jun 14
|Cyndi A
|4
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|becht bris
|4
|Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|Chrismara
|7
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC