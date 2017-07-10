100 cops join son of slain officer at graduation ceremony

This photo taken June 19, 2017, shows Woodinville High School graduate Esteban Underwood being greeted by Tulalip Police's Jeff Jira along with many other law enforcement officers from various departments at his school's graduation ceremony at Xfinity Arena on Monday, June 19, 20017 in Everett, Wash. Underwood's father, a Des Moines police officer, was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2001.

