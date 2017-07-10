Washington lawmakers racing budget th...

Washington lawmakers racing budget through Legislature to avoid shutdown

Thursday Jun 29

The steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia are shown earlier this month. State lawmakers are racing to approve a budget in time to avoid a shut down of government services July 1. They say they have a deal that will allow them to make the June 30 deadline, but the rushed timeline means little opportunity for the public to see what's in it.

