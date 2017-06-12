Through the Looking Glass

Through the Looking Glass

Yesterday

A couple spotted their SUV, which had been stolen a few days earlier, and followed it to a restaurant parking lot in Everett, Wash., then blocked it in. The husband pulled a weapon and held the three people inside the vehicle at gunpoint while his wife called the cops.

Read more at Anniston Star.

