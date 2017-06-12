Through the Looking Glass
A couple spotted their SUV, which had been stolen a few days earlier, and followed it to a restaurant parking lot in Everett, Wash., then blocked it in. The husband pulled a weapon and held the three people inside the vehicle at gunpoint while his wife called the cops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everett City Planners and Boeing (Sep '12)
|19 hr
|Cyndi A
|4
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|becht bris
|4
|Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|Chrismara
|7
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC