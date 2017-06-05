Through the Looking Glass: Does this ...

Through the Looking Glass: Does this SUV belong to you?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Boston Herald

A couple who spotted their SUV that had been stolen a few days earlier followed it to a restaurant parking lot in Everett, Wash., and blocked it in. The husband held the three people inside the vehicle at gunpoint while his wife called the cops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Everett Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12) Apr '17 becht bris 4
Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12) Mar '17 Chrismara 7
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar '17 Jojo69 4
Lk Serene Homes Flooding Feb '17 Debbie Bly-Olsen 1
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
celebrate recovery (Jan '12) Dec '16 NLPACE 37
See all Everett Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Everett Forum Now

Everett Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Everett Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Everett, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,492 • Total comments across all topics: 281,667,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC