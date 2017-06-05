Through the Looking Glass: Does this SUV belong to you?
A couple who spotted their SUV that had been stolen a few days earlier followed it to a restaurant parking lot in Everett, Wash., and blocked it in. The husband held the three people inside the vehicle at gunpoint while his wife called the cops.
