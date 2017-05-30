Suspect in Everett woman's killing released from jail
Authorities say a 59-year-old man arrested in connection with an Everett woman's death has been released from jail after detectives confirmed his alibi. Snohomish County sheriff's office spokeswoman Shari Ireton said Friday the man provided detectives with a credible account of where he was at the time of the crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|becht bris
|4
|Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|Chrismara
|7
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC