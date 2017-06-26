Stuck horn on a tugboat keeps Everett, WA up all night
MyEverettNews.com started received messages early this morning about super loud horn or siren that was keeping folks awake on the hottest night of the year. The sound was thought to be coming somewhere from the waterfront.
