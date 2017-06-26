Scorcher: Seattle ties all-time warmest June day on record
Each time the weather heats up, as it's expected to this weekend, we all act like it's never happened before - yet we retreat to our predictable habits. Each time the weather heats up, as it's expected to this weekend, we all act like it's never happened before - yet we retreat to our predictable habits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everett City Planners and Boeing (Sep '12)
|Jun 14
|Cyndi A
|4
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|becht bris
|4
|Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|Chrismara
|7
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC