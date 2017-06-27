Scenic 'electric highway' comes throu...

Scenic 'electric highway' comes through Spokane - Tue, 27 Jun 2017 PST

14 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

U.S. Highway 2 across the Washington Cascades from Everett to Spokane now has the distinction of being the first electric-vehicle-friendly scenic byway in all of America. Numerous charging stations are in place across the span of snow-capped mountains, raging rivers, deep gorges, quaint towns and miles of wheat.

