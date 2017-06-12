Qatar Airways profits $540 million, braces for Gulf crisis
In this Nov. 4, 2015 file photo, a Boeing 787 airplane purchased by Qatar Airways is shown during a delivery ceremony in Everett, Wash. Qatar Airways, announced Sunday, June 11, 2017, that its net profits reached $540 million in its latest financial disclosure before the airline was blocked from flying to major Arab states.
