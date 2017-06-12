Officials warn of difficult hiking co...

Officials warn of difficult hiking conditions on Mt Pilchuck

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bellingham Herald

After conducting four rescues in one week, Snohomish County officials are warning the public against hiking on Mount Pilchuck unless they are well trained for steep snow conditions. The 2.7-mile hike to the top of Mount Pilchuck, a 2,300-foot peak east of Everett, Washington, is popular for its panoramic views.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Everett Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Everett City Planners and Boeing (Sep '12) Wed Cyndi A 4
News County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12) Apr '17 becht bris 4
Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12) Mar '17 Chrismara 7
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar '17 Jojo69 4
Lk Serene Homes Flooding Feb '17 Debbie Bly-Olsen 1
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
See all Everett Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Everett Forum Now

Everett Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Everett Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Everett, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,409 • Total comments across all topics: 281,799,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC