Officials warn of difficult hiking conditions on Mt Pilchuck
After conducting four rescues in one week, Snohomish County officials are warning the public against hiking on Mount Pilchuck unless they are well trained for steep snow conditions. The 2.7-mile hike to the top of Mount Pilchuck, a 2,300-foot peak east of Everett, Washington, is popular for its panoramic views.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everett City Planners and Boeing (Sep '12)
|Wed
|Cyndi A
|4
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|becht bris
|4
|Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|Chrismara
|7
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC