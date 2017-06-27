Mexico targets airlines for bag fees, delays
Mexico's consumer agency has announced fines and new rules meant to protect fliers from airlines, especially in the areas of bag fees and delays. Mexico targets airlines for bag fees, delays Mexico's consumer agency has announced fines and new rules meant to protect fliers from airlines, especially in the areas of bag fees and delays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everett City Planners and Boeing (Sep '12)
|Jun 14
|Cyndi A
|4
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|becht bris
|4
|Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|Chrismara
|7
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC