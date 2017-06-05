McCleary roundup: Everett teachers th...

McCleary roundup: Everett teachers threaten strike, districts start sending pink slips

Only 12 days remain in the Washington Legislature's second overtime session, where lawmakers are trying to reach a deal on the 2017-19 state budget and a final fix to the landmark McCleary school-funding case. And there are just 21 days left until the state budget expires, prompting state education officials and school-district leaders to brace - yet again - for a potential tangle in local school budgets.

