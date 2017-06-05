Kirby&Carlson June6--8am hour

Kirby&Carlson June6--8am hour

Allied bombers fly over Pointe du Hoc, France on June 6, 1944, making today the 73rd anniversary of the pivotal WWII campaign. . 8am hour -- Kirby&Carlson: a 25-year-old Trump-hater who shares her political views on social media is busted for leaking top secret NSA file to a news web site, an Everett WA SUV owner go searching for their stolen SUV and it becomes a candidate for KVI's "Good Guy With A Gun" story, GUEST: D-Day Invasion and WWI veteran Ed Manley talks about the mission on the French beach, what Gen.

