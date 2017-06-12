Everett council approves new rules about Uber, Lyft drivers
The city's revised rulebook relating to drivers on the Uber, Lyft and similar ride-hailing services will go into effect next month after some modifications and common sense changes by the City Council last week. The city's newly approved rules are a smoothed-over version of what was proposed this spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|becht bris
|4
|Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|Chrismara
|7
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC