Deputies arrest Washington man in 17-year-old Rancho Cucamonga cold case

Eddie Evans, 45, was arrested in Washington after sheriff's investigators began looking into a murder from 17 years ago Deputies traveled to Washington and arrested a suspect in a Rancho Cucamonga murder that had gone unsolved for 17 years, sheriff's officials say. Eddie Evans, 45, of Everett Washington was arrested May 31 on suspicion of murder in the slaying of Robert Goodson of Rancho Cucamonga and booked into Snohomish County Jail, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release.

