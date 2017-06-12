Deal to bring hotel to Everett waterfront by October 2019
The Port of Everett has reached a deal with Seattle's Columbia Hospitality to bring a 142-room hotel to the Everett waterfront. Construction is expected to begin on the upscale boutique Hotel Indigo by January and be completed no later than October 2019.
