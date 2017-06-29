Convicted murderer now accused of kil...

Convicted murderer now accused of killing woman in Everett

An Everett man who confessed to murdering two people is now accused of killing a third person-- this time at a homeless camp in Everett. Everett Police said Shannon Yeager was beaten and stabbed at a homeless camp on Friday morning, but no one called 911-- even after Yeager asked for help.

