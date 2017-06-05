CarlsonCast June 6--7am hour
Everett WA school district teachers have voted to authorize a strike if Gov. Jay Inslee and the State Legislature in Olympia don't authorize enough money during this extra, special session, for the school spending budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVI-AM Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|becht bris
|4
|Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|Chrismara
|7
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC