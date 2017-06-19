Boeing launches virtual tours of the ...

Boeing launches virtual tours of the Renton factory where the 737 is made

Thursday Jun 15

For decades, aviation fans have flocked to Boeing's massive commercial airplanes factory in the US to get a glimpse into how these massive machines are constructed. At the end of 2016, the Boeing public tour at the plant in Everett, Washington, had welcomed 5 million visitors since starting the tours in 1968.

