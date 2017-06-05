Boeing barrels ahead on 787 and 777 cost reductions

Boeing Co is streamlining its aircraft production systems at its largest factory, trying to cut costs to compete with rival Airbus and chip away at the near-US$30 billion deficit created by its 787 Dreamliner. Workers walk near 777 airplanes at Boeing's production facility in Everett, Washington, U.S. June 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.