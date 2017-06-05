Boeing barrels ahead on 787 and 777 c...

Boeing barrels ahead on 787 and 777 cost reductions

23 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Boeing Co is streamlining its aircraft production systems at its largest factory, trying to cut costs to compete with rival Airbus and chip away at the near-US$30 billion deficit created by its 787 Dreamliner. Workers walk near 777 airplanes at Boeing's production facility in Everett, Washington, U.S. June 1, 2017.

