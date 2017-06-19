Assamese beauty crowned Mrs World 2nd runners up, Mrs Congeniality
Jorhat , June 26 : Assamese beauty Rishita Baruah stood second runners-up in the recently concluded 'Mrs World 2017 International' held in Seattle, USA. Beauty queen Baruah from Assam's Jorhat, who also won Mrs Congeniality, became the first model from the region to represent India at 'Mrs World 2017 International'.
