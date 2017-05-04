Washington Supreme Court won't review 1995 murder of Everett mother
The Washington State Supreme Court has rejected a request to review the case of a man convicted of murder in the stabbing death of a woman who disappeared after work in 1995. The court on Tuesday unanimously agreed not to take up 49-year-old Danny Ross Giles' case, The Daily Herald reported.
