Summer roadwork season starts

Image courtesy of WSDOT: The Washington Department of Transportation is repaving eight miles of U.S. Highway 2 between Sultan and Gold Bar this summer. Issaquah-based construction company Lakeside Industries started work on resurfacing and pedestrian crossing upgrades between mile 21 west of Fern Bluff Road in Sultan and 10th Street in Gold Bar on U.S. Highway 2 on April 24. The $4 million project should finish up in September or October, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

