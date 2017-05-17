State unemployment rate hits historic...

State unemployment rate hits historic low in April

Read more: Seattle Press

Washington's added 1,200 new jobs in April and the unemployment rate fell from 4.7 to 4.6 percent - matching the state's historic low for unemployment last reached in June 2007, according to the state Employment Security Department. 'While job growth was more subdued in April, Washington's economy continues to trend positively,' said Paul Turek, economist for the department.

