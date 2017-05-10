Sheriff: Guns used to kill West Side couple possibly dumped near...

John Blaine Reed talks to his public defenders during his arraignment at Snohomish County Courthouse, on two counts of aggravated murder and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm for the killings of his former neighbors Patrick Shunn and Monique Patenaude, Monday, Aug. 8, 2016, in Everett. EVERETT - A sheriff in Washington said two guns used to kill a couple last year may have been dumped in western Arizona or eastern California near the U.S.-Mexico border, and authorities are asking people to come forward if they found the weapons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.