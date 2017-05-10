Sheriff: Guns used to kill West Side ...

Sheriff: Guns used to kill West Side couple possibly dumped near...

Tuesday May 9 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

John Blaine Reed talks to his public defenders during his arraignment at Snohomish County Courthouse, on two counts of aggravated murder and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm for the killings of his former neighbors Patrick Shunn and Monique Patenaude, Monday, Aug. 8, 2016, in Everett. EVERETT - A sheriff in Washington said two guns used to kill a couple last year may have been dumped in western Arizona or eastern California near the U.S.-Mexico border, and authorities are asking people to come forward if they found the weapons.

