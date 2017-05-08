Qatar Airways signs as FIFA sponsor t...

Qatar Airways signs as FIFA sponsor through 2022 World Cup

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

In this Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015 file photo, the 24th Boeing 787 airplane purchased by Qatar Airways is photographed, during a delivery ceremony in Everett, Wash. FIFA has signed up Qatar Airways as a sponsor through 2022 when the World Cup is staged in the Gulf nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Everett Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12) Apr 30 becht bris 4
News Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r... Apr '17 Ms Sassy 1
Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12) Mar '17 Chrismara 7
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar '17 Jojo69 4
Lk Serene Homes Flooding Feb '17 Debbie Bly-Olsen 1
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
See all Everett Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Everett Forum Now

Everett Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Everett Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Everett, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,564 • Total comments across all topics: 280,890,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC