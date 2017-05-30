PSE concludes Gold Bar investigation

PSE concludes Gold Bar investigation

Monday May 22 Read more: The Monroe Monitor & Valley News

Photos courtesy of PSE: Puget Sound Energy staff inspected poles and crossarms from Beverly Park near Everett through Skykomish with drones after an Everett man was killed by a downed power line on March 27. Puget Sound Energy staff found a deteriorated wooden crossarm caused a power line in Gold Bar to fall, killing Christopher G. Johnson on March 27. Video surveillance captured by the Mountain View Diner showed the 53-year-old Everett man walk into the live wire. Restaurant staff who watched the footage said he was wearing a cap and had his head down at the time.

