Paine Field may see Alaska Airlines service start in 2018
The airline announced it intends to fly nine flights per day after the new terminal is constructed at the airport between Everett and Mukilteo. The destinations haven't been announced yet, but the airline will be using Boeing 737s and midsized Embraer 175 jets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.
