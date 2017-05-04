Officials seek jail alternatives for low-level offenders
The Daily Herald reports Snohomish County Sheriff Ty Trenary said Tuesday that the purposed center is part of the county and Everett city officials' effort to get people with mental illnesses or addiction help instead of locking them up. The plans for the center are aligned with the Office of Neighborhoods which began partnering deputies with social workers two years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr 30
|becht bris
|4
|Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r...
|Apr 7
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|Chrismara
|7
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC