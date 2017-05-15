May 15, 2017 - Snohomish County PUD gets grant funding for microgrid...
Washington State's Snohomish County PUD has been awarded $3.5 million by the Washington State Department of Commerce to advance a project under which the PUD will build a microgrid and clean energy technology center in the state. The state's Department of Commerce on May 10 said that Snohomish County PUD will build the microgrid and clean energy technology center in Arlington, Washington.
