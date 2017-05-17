Lingcod fishing finally picks up in Puget Sound
Lingcod fishing in Puget Sound, which started off on slow side when it opened May 1, has finally picked up. "We're actually doing better now compared to when the season first began," said Gary Krein, owner of All-Star Charters in Everett.
