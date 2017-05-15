Future uncertain for Bellingham beauty school that closed over financial aid funding
A cosmetology school closed after losing federal financial aid money, according to a sign posted on the school's front door. The Beauty Institute-Schwarzkopf Professional, a private school at 1411 Railroad Ave. , taught haircutting, styling and coloring as well as nail and skin care, according to its website .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr 30
|becht bris
|4
|Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r...
|Apr '17
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|Chrismara
|7
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC