Future uncertain for Bellingham beauty school that closed over financial aid funding

Thursday May 11

A cosmetology school closed after losing federal financial aid money, according to a sign posted on the school's front door. The Beauty Institute-Schwarzkopf Professional, a private school at 1411 Railroad Ave. , taught haircutting, styling and coloring as well as nail and skin care, according to its website .

