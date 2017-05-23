Everett, Monroe school boards have challengers
Everett, Monroe school boards have challengers Most local school board elections will see incumbents running alone, with the only opposition coming in Everett. In Everett, Janelle Nixon-Burke is the sole challenger to current District 2 Director Pam LeSesne.
