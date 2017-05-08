County jail plans focus on diversion to treatment
Snohomish County Sheriff Ty Trenary, accompanied by jail bureau chief Tony Aston, began by describing how booking people into jail beds had been the traditional go-to solution for law-breaking, with no recourse made for inmates with mental illness or chemical addictions. " we didn't have a very good track record for how to use the jail," Trenary said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr 30
|becht bris
|4
|Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r...
|Apr '17
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|Chrismara
|7
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC