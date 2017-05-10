Arsonist starts fire at elementary sc...

Arsonist starts fire at elementary school in Mukilteo

1 hr ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

An arsonist caused more than $100,000 in damages Saturday after starting a fire at Columbia Elementary School, fire officials estimate. The Mukilteo Fire Department says the fire began in or on a portable toilet, then spread to eves, ruining computer and electrical equipment.

