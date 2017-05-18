Alaska Airlines will start passenger ...

Alaska Airlines will start passenger flights from Everett's Paine Field

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: Seattle Times

Starting next year, people living north of Seattle will have Everett's Paine Field as an alternative to Seattle-Tacoma International, as Alaska Airlines begins daily passenger flights likely serving popular destinations in Oregon and California. "As our region continues to grow at a record pace and Sea-Tac Airport nears capacity, the time is right," said Alaska Airlines chief executive Brad Tilden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Everett Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12) Apr 30 becht bris 4
News Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r... Apr '17 Ms Sassy 1
Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12) Mar '17 Chrismara 7
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar '17 Jojo69 4
Lk Serene Homes Flooding Feb '17 Debbie Bly-Olsen 1
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
See all Everett Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Everett Forum Now

Everett Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Everett Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Everett, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,093 • Total comments across all topics: 281,199,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC