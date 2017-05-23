Aegis' FactoryLogix Brings Smart Factory Benefits for Qualitel Corporation
Aegis Software announced today that Qualitel Corporation will be deploying Aegis' FactoryLogix Manufacturing Execution Software this year at their Everett WA facility. The MES system will be used to provide full traceability and online work instructions for Qualitel New Product Introduction , CCA Production, and Box-Building departments.
