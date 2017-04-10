Transfer secures over 80 acres of future parkland in Everett
About 87 acres in a south Everett industrial area will be turned over to the city in stages by the Cemex concrete company to turn into a park adjoining the Phil Johnson Ballfields, the 13-acre park that was developed after a prior company land transfer in 2001. The City Council signed off on the transfer last week.
Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.
