Transfer secures over 80 acres of future parkland in Everett

About 87 acres in a south Everett industrial area will be turned over to the city in stages by the Cemex concrete company to turn into a park adjoining the Phil Johnson Ballfields, the 13-acre park that was developed after a prior company land transfer in 2001. The City Council signed off on the transfer last week.

